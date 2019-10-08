× Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stands by President Trump amid impeachment call

MADISON — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader and candidate for Congress Scott Fitzgerald stood by President Donald Trump, saying he believes the impeachment inquiry is a “political witch hunt.”

Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Oct. 8 downplayed President Trump’s call for China to investigate political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fitzgerald said President Trump said it “off the cuff” and “I don’t know that anyone would take it seriously.”

The impeachment inquiry is also looking into efforts President Trump made to get Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Fitzgerald said he supports Congress “vetting” what happened, but said he thinks President Trump’s telephone call with Ukraine’s president “was within the purview of what a president of the United States should be able to do with any foreign diplomat and it shouldn’t necessarily be made public.”