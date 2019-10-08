They don’t play, but a few members of the Kewaskum HS football team making a difference

October 8, 2019

KEWASKUM--The Kewaskum High School football team is full of prep athletes looking to make a difference on the field. But there are members of the team who are making a big difference and they never get in for a play. Tim Van Vooren has more from the High School Blitz Game of the Week.

