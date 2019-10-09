A woman looks at photos of late singer Kurt Cobain, posing with a handgun, as part of the exhibition "The Last Shooting" on March 28, 2014 at the Addict gallery in Paris. French photographer Youri Lenquette exhibits a series of photos he took of Nirvana frontman during a February 1994 session, weeks before Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27, near the height of his grunge-rock band's success. The exhibition runs through March 25 - June 21, 2014. AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction
LOS ANGELES — The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” performance and one of the late rocker’s custom guitars are headed to auction.
Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month.
The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.
Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.