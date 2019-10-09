Milwaukee police: Suspect in custody in connection with fatal shooting of Debra Casey

Debra Casey

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 9 that they have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Debra Casey, a mother of six.

Casey, 45, was killed in a shooting near 14th and Orchard on Sunday morning, Oct. 6. Casey’s family said she was shot several times while driving a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Charges are expected to be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Casey’s family has set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for funeral costs.

