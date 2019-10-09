× Nearly 50 years ago, Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired started making pens for US government

WEST ALLIS — Nearly 50 years ago, Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired started making pens for the U.S. government. Today, they’re still producing over 30,000 each day. Brian Kramp spent the morning at IBVI in West Allis to see how they do it.

About Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired (website)

At Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired (IBVI), our employees inspire us with their commitment to excellence. They make us who we are. And they make it possible for us to do what we do: provide the best, most cost-effective industrial supplies—made with a true purpose.

At Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired (IBVI), our mission, our promise, our marching orders are straightforward. They’re what make us who we are. And they can be distilled into five simple core values:

Create and grow employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

Provide the best, most cost-effective industrial supplies and friendly customer service.

Be the leading voice in educating businesses on how to create, design, and build accessible workplaces for the blind and visually impaired.

Balance job creation, capital investments, and profitability while adhering to regulatory requirements supported by an ISO 9001 Standard and Quality Policy.