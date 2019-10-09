× Packers, Lions square off Monday at Lambeau Field, winner will be tops in NFC North

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face their NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field on Monday, Oct. 14. The winner will hold the top spot in the division.

Both teams enter Week 6 as the only two teams in the division with one loss and two of just five in the NFC (San Francisco, 4-0 / New Orleans and Seattle, 4-1).

According to Packers.com, the Packers are 25-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992. Green Bay has a 27-11 overall mark against Detroit

since 2000, a .711 winning percentage that is tied for No. 1 among NFL teams (Minnesota Vikings) that have played the Lions 10-plus times over that span, according to pro-football-reference.com.

QB Aaron Rodgers has led Green Bay to seven wins in nine starts at home against Detroit, throwing 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a passer rating of 109.4 in those games. Rodgers has registered a passer rating of 100-plus in six of nine home games versus the Lions.

If the Packers win, it will be their first 3-0 start in NFC North games since 2012.