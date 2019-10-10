LIVE: President Trump holds a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis

Assembly approves resolution supporting F-35s in Madison

Posted 7:18 pm, October 10, 2019, by

An F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on June 12, 2019, in Washington DC. - US President Donald Trump announced while meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda that Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets in Madison despite concerns about noise.

Defense officials are considering stationing two F-35 squadrons at Truax Field. The planes would replace the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s aging F-16s.

But Truax neighbors are worried about noise from the jets. An environmental impact statement says the noise would render more than 1,000 homes incompatible for residential use.

The state Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution supporting F-35s at Truax on an 87-9 vote. The Senate passed it Tuesday.

The resolution’s main authors, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Tony Kurtz, argue that placing F-35s at Truax will ensure the base remains open and noise concerns are exaggerated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.