MCTS driver to be named honorary ‘Fire Chief of the Day’ after rushing into burning apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System driver on Thursday, Oct. 10 will be commended for her heroic actions and named honorary “Fire Chief of the Day” after helping save residents from a burning apartment earlier this year.

Chanaye Brown was along Route 12 late at night on Jan. 5, 2019, when she spotted flames shooting from the window of a building near 79th and Hampton in Milwaukee.

“I’m going to see if I can get somebody’s attention,” Chanaye said as she ran outside.

According to MCTS, Chanaye pounded on the front door while screaming that there was a fire. Terrified residents, including multiple children, started to evacuate. Most residents didn’t know about the fire until Chanaye arrived.

Chanaye heard the voices of other kids who were still inside. She decided to run into the burning apartment unit, where she tried using a resident’s fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Unfortunately, the device was not working properly.

As part of Fire Prevention Week 2019, officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are commending Chanaye for her actions.