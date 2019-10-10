‘Darrel the Barrel’ from Milwaukee washes up on shores in Muskegon, Michigan

MUSKEGO, Mich. — The City of Muskegon, Michigan is touting a new visitor to its shores.

It appears a construction barrel from the City of Milwaukee floated across Lake Michigan — and ended up at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

But that’s not where it ends.

The people operating the Muskegon government Facebook page have dubbed their new orange friend as Darrel the Barrel. Darrel has apparently been taking in some of the sights in Muskegon — including checking out artwork in the downtown area!