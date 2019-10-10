Milwaukee police need help to ID man wanted for armed robbery near 27th and Layton

Posted 11:04 am, October 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 8 near 27th and Layton. It happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police say unknown suspect(s) intentionally entered the business and demanded money from the employee and obtained money from the store without the owner’s consent.

Suspect is described as a male, white, 30-40 years old, 6’3″ tall, 280 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right arm.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts and white and black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, older model Ford Pick-up truck with a rounded front end, ladder rack, and loud muffler. The vehicle had various pieces of junk/scrap metal, filling the truck bed.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.