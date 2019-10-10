Milwaukee police need help to ID man wanted for armed robbery near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 8 near 27th and Layton. It happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police say unknown suspect(s) intentionally entered the business and demanded money from the employee and obtained money from the store without the owner’s consent.

Suspect is described as a male, white, 30-40 years old, 6’3″ tall, 280 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts and white and black shoes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, older model Ford Pick-up truck with a rounded front end, ladder rack, and loud muffler. The vehicle had various pieces of junk/scrap metal, filling the truck bed.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.