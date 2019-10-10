Recognize her? Menomonee Falls police seek woman who robbed Papa Murphy’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for help identifying and locating a woman wanted for robbing a Papa Murphy’s located Pilgrim Road. It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Police say the woman entered the store and demanded from an employee while implying a weapon. The suspect is believed to be 25-35 years old, 5’3″ to 5’6″ tall, 130-145 pounds, with medium brown hair in a ponytail.

The suspect was wearing wide framed, white sunglasses, a purple hooded sweatshirt, black athletic shorts with white trim, black socks and white tennis shoes. She is believed to have fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan of unknown make and model.

This suspect is also believed to have committed an additional robbery of a laundromat in the city of Milwaukee this evening around 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact The Menomonee Falls Department at 262-532-8700.