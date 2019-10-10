‘Troubling:’ Attorney for Sterling Brown speaks out after filing paperwork to strike $400K settlement offer

MILWAUKEE — The attorney for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown spoke out Wednesday, Oct. 9 after filing paperwork in federal court asking the judge to strike a $400,000 offer presented by the city to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force when officers confronted him over a parking violation. The lawsuit also indicated Brown was targeted because he’s black. The $400,000 offer by the city was presented in September.

Sterling Brown’s attorney says Brown has sent the city a confidential proposal after his legal team filed a motion to strike this offer.

“When my city knows they violate someone’s constitutional rights, know that people had lied about it. I’m hoping that coming out of this people tell what the facts were. We had a sergeant in internal affairs say Mr. Brown had a gun in his car. He lied. He admitted under oath he lied. That to me is troubling,” said Sterling Brown’s attorney.

The lawsuit stems from 2018 when Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Brown’s legal team says it’s crucial for the city to admit Brown’s civil rights were violated in order to reach a settlement.