Brady Street will be jam-packed with pets and their owners this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, Brady Street will be jam-packed with pets and their owners. All for the annual Brady Street Pet Parade. There's so much you and the family can do -- along with your four-legged friends. Steph Salvia joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the event.

About Brady Street Pet Parade (website)

The U.S. Bank Annual Brady Street Pet Parade- Sunday, October 13th, 2019 11am - 5pm

Critters of all shapes and sizes take to the streets for this annual pet parade and pet blessing.

Compete in our costume contest, tail wagging contest, pet/owner look-alike contest, and best trick! Lots of prizes donated by Fromm Family Foods and more! (Registration Fees benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society- registration is required in order to participate in the contests and qualify for prizes. Register online by CLICKING HERE

(In person registration will also be available on event day)

Spectacular sidewalk sales, great raffles, prizes, vendors and pet photo ops await at this ever popular family-friendly event.

11 a.m. In-Person Registration

Dog-yoga (Doga) on N. Arlington (south side of Brady Street) Registration Required!

Music by: Rocket Cat sponsored by Central Bark Doggy Day Care

11:30 a.m. Milwaukee County K9 Unit Demonstration

12:15 p.m. Contest Time! Judged by Anna Lardinois of Gothic Milwaukee

Costume Contest

Best Tail Wagging Contest

Best Trick

Pet/Owner Look Alike Contest (Registration Required for all contests- benefit WI Humane Society)

12:50 p.m. Contest Winners Announced!

1 p.m. Parade led by Samba da Vida and Barkley from Central Bark Doggie Day Care. PARADE ROUTE THIS YEAR!

1:30 p.m. Pet Blessing by Father Tim Kitzke at St. Hedwig

2 p.m. Return to Brady Street for Raffle Winner Announcements

2:30 p.m. Milwaukee County K9 Unit Demonstration

3:00-4 p.m. Music by Dramatic Lovers, plus- Wander back to Brady Street to visit vendor booths, eat, and drink at our restaurants

4:00-5 p.m. Music by Mark Waldoch and the Hallelujah Ward

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR EMCEE, DOMINIC SALVIA, CO-HOST OF THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATES RADIO!