Lower heating bills expected this winter for We Energies customers

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop and furnaces kick on across Wisconsin this weekend, We Energies customers are hearing some good news: Their heating bills are expected to be lower this winter.

According to We Energies, their winter heating forecast shows the average customer will pay nearly 11% less this winter than last year.

We Energies indicates their winter heating forecast is based on a 20-year average of winter weather and assumes the price of natural gas remains where it is today on the spot market. If both of those factors hold true, we expect the average customer will save $58 this winter compared to last year.

Energy savings

This first blast of cold air is also a good reminder than you can take steps to save even more on your energy bill.

Turn your thermostat back 7-10 degrees when you’re asleep or away.

Seal gaps around windows, doors and siding to keep warm air in.

Schedule a furnace tune-up for safety and efficiency, saving money in the long run.

Budget Billing

If you want to manage your energy costs by spreading out charges more evenly over 12 months, you may want to consider our Budget Billing program.

Energy assistance

Also, qualified We Energies customers can apply for energy assistance for the upcoming heating season. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program provides qualified residents with a one-time grant to help pay energy bills. More than 200,000 Wisconsin families receive assistance each year.