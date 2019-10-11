Freeze warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday

Milwaukee police: 44-year-old man fatally shot on city’s northwest side

Posted 9:32 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36PM, October 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just north of Mill Road on Friday evening, Oct. 11.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested.

Officials say the suspect was known to the victim in this incident — and there does not appear to be any further threat to the community.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man was shot and wounded near 38th and Hampton Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim is recovering at a hospital.

The circumstances are still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

