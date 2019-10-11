Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, in a picture taken from the Turkish side of the border in Ceylanpinar on October 11, 2019, on the third day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces. - Turkey will not stop its operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, dismissing what he called "threats" from other countries. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
Pentagon says US came under fire from Turks
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says U.S. troops in Syria came under artillery fire from the Turks on Friday, in an area where Turkey knows Americans are present.
Navy Capt. Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesman, says the artillery explosion came within a few hundred meters of the area where U.S. troops were.
He says no troops were injured and U.S. forces have not withdrawn from Kobani.
Turkey says the U.S. was not the target.
DeWalt warns that Turkey must avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action by the U.S.
This is the first time a coalition base has been in the line of fire since Turkey’s offensive into Syria began Wednesday.