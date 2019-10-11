Putting the ‘chair’ in charity: A unique event is celebrating its 20th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called the Rare Chair Affair -- and it's now in its 20th year. Ann Martel with the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about it -- and the cause it supports.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and during this time, 13 women -- breast cancer survivors, thrivers, family members, and friends - are putting the finishing touches on one-of-a-kind works of art. They're painting and decorating repurposed chairs that reflect their breast cancer stories.

The chairs will then be available for live auction as part of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition's Rare Chair Affair on Friday, November first.