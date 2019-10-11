Putting the ‘chair’ in charity: A unique event is celebrating its 20th anniversary

MILWAUKEE -- It's called the Rare Chair Affair -- and it's now in its 20th year. Ann Martel with the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about it -- and the cause it supports.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and during this time, 13 women -- breast cancer survivors, thrivers, family members, and friends - are putting the finishing touches on one-of-a-kind works of art. They're painting and decorating repurposed chairs that reflect their breast cancer stories.
WBCC Rare Chair Affair Facebook page
The chairs will then be available for live auction as part of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition's Rare Chair Affair on Friday, November first.
- This is the 20th anniversary of the Rare Chair Affair.
- And, while it`s one of the most unique and moving events in the region, we always keep in mind our main focus...
- Going 'beyond the pink ribbon' to protect Wisconsin breast cancer patients and their families through education, legislation, and collaboration.
- Because we're still losing far too many lives to breast cancer.
- This year here in Wisconsin more than 5,300 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 740 will die from breast cancer.
- Proceeds from the Rare Chair Affair fund our efforts and help us unify the work to eradicate breast cancer.
- Since the first event, Rare Chair was held in 2000, more than 350 survivors, thrivers, loved ones, friends, and healthcare professionals have been artists.