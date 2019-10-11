St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School establish fund for boy struck by garbage truck

SHEBOYGAN — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School have partnered with the South Wisconsin District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and established the “Roman Martin Fund” at St. Paul’s. 9-year-old Roman Martin died after being hit by a garbage truck on his way to school.

“We are a close family at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, and we have shared our love, expressed our concern, and offered our care,” said St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School officials. “But we have also received the care and concern of the Sheboygan community and have been asked numerous times, “How can I help the Martin family?”

Gifts and donations received will be used to help the family pay for the funeral and other associated costs. If you would like to donate, click here and 100 percent of the received gifts will be used to support the family, according to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near 14th and Center on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9. in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials said the driver of the garbage truck was a 35-year-old man who has been with the City of Sheboygan for two years. An additional city employee, a 55-year-old man who has been with the City of Sheboygan for approximately 21 years was conducting garbage collection at the rear of the truck.

Officials described the scene — saying the truck was northbound on 14th Street and preparing to turn right onto Center. The boy was on his bicycle on the sidewalk — also northbound — when the impact happened.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Roman Martin — and his family. CLICK HERE to learn more.