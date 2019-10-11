Thieves cause $50K in damage to Milwaukee warehouse, reward for info now offered

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business is left without electricity after thieves break-in to their warehouse. The business is now turning to the public for help — and they’re offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“And over here they cut the locks to this room,” said Steve Lache, Jonas Builders maintenance worker.

Around every corner Steve Lache finds something else destroyed by thieves.

“These are supposed to be up in the ceiling attached like the other ones, but they cut those out and pulled wires out of there,” said Lache.

Lache says someone has been breaking in to steal copper wire form the Jonas Buldiners warehouse for several years. And this time, the wires they cut, cut power to the entire building.

Lache estimates that the copper stolen is only worth about $500 but the damage is estimated to be $50,000.

“It’s exhausting. It’s disgusting. We have enough work the way it is, and now we have to do stuff like this,” said Lache.

While an electrician works to bring the power back — Lache is hoping this break-in will be the last. Because this time, they walked right in front of new security cameras. Two men are seen inside the warehouse early Wednesday morning.

Lache worries Jonas Builders isn’t their only victim.

“They’re not only stealing from this building. There’s a lot of homes around here I’m sure they are stealing from too,” said Lache.