US Marshals seek Derek Sanders, convicted sex offender who walked away from halfway house

MILWAUKEE — Life comes down to the choices we make. The directions we choose to go down. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man who’s going the wrong way.

“He has a parole violation with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Authorities need your help looking for 30-year-old Derek Sanders. He is a convicted sex offender who decided to walk away from a halfway house.

“His original charge was carrying a prohibited weapon,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals are fully committed to get him back. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August.

Sanders also goes by the alias “Frog.” He is no stranger to the courts.

“He’s already a convicted felon. He’s had several weapons gun charges in the past. He’s been convicted of having sex with a child over the age of 16,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Sanders is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

“A tattoo on his chest that says ‘My world,’ a globe,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained. “He has two teardrops under his left eye.”

U.S. Marshals say Sanders is considered homeless. He is most likely bouncing up and down between the north and south side of Milwaukee. Officials ask those with knowledge of Sanders’ whereabouts to come forward with information.

“Just so we can get this case resolved — we can get him back on track with his parole and get him headed in the right direction,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Sanders is considered armed and dangerous. The search for him will not stop until his capture. He is encouraged to turn himself in.