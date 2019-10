GREEN BAY — ESPN reporter Field Yates tweeted Saturday morning, Oct. 12 that Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is officially out for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers are currently first in the NFC North, with a record of 4-1. The Lions are second at 2-1.

