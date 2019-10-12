× Friends-themed coffee shop under construction in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — A Friends-themed coffee shop is coming to Wisconsin, and unlike the pop-ups, this one will be permanent.

Fans of the popular 90s sitcom show can get Central Perk vibes at on East Main Street near Burden Avenue in Twin Lakes.

The coffee shop, under construction, will have Friends touches like Marcel the monkey, a yellow peephole frame, and that iconic orange couch.

There will also be Friends trivia games and open-mic nights, so you could see a Phoebe Buffay in the making.

Like a good friend, officials at the coffee shop are taking suggestions from Friends superfans on what they want to see inside.

You can send direct messages on their or email your suggestions to denamp@live.com.

Cup O’ Joe Coffee House is expected to open in late December 2019 or early January 2020.

CLICK HERE to monitor the developments through the Facebook page.