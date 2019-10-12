Man who was tackled after stealing video games from Greenfield Walmart sentenced to probation

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A man who was tackled and held by good Samaritans after a retail theft incident at the Walmart store near 108th and Layton in Greenfield on Dec. 5, 2018 was sentenced to probation on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Christopher Simpson, 40, originally entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors, but online court records showed that agreement was revoked on July 31 due to noncompliance with the agreement. Simpson entered a guilty plea to one count of retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500 on March 21.

On Tuesday, Simpson was sentenced to serve 60 days in the House of Correction, which was stayed, and he was placed on probation for a year.

Online court records showed another open case for Simpson out of Milwaukee County. In May, he was charged with retail theft — intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime. A plea hearing was set for Oct. 22.

Simpson himself spoke with FOX6 News days after this incident.

“Me and my girlfriend decided to steal some video games from the place, and I was the one to walk out with them, and she was to come out behind me,” said Simpson. “I’m unemployed, and I guess I needed the money, or the merchandise, or whatever, but that’s no excuse for my criminal behavior.”

Simpson admitted to shoving 10 to 15 video games in his coat, valued at $275. He tried to fly by a security officer at the store.

“One thing led to another and he threw me into the Redbox machine and busted that,” Simpson said.

A shopper and former high school football defensive lineman made the tackle.

“I hit the floor with my head, and basically, after that, he put me down and he laid on top of me,” said Simpson. “I could barely breathe.”

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record but said this was the first time he ever tried to steal.

“I was just trying to make it out of there alive,” said Simpson. “I don’t know what possessed this guy to do this.”

The shopper held Simpson until the police arrived.

“The suspect said he was going to have me arrested for assaulting him,” said Mark Hammer, good Samaritan. “I told him, ‘Well I’m not assaulting you. I’m just holding you until the cops get here.'”

“I think what he did was wrong, and he should be punished for it,” Simpson said of Hammer’s actions.

Simpson was treated for a bumped head, and possible bruised ribs before being taken to jail.

“This would’ve turned out differently if I was seriously injured because he wouldn’t have walked away clean,” said Simpson.

Simpson’s girlfriend was also cited for retail theft.

“We’re trying to find jobs right now so we don’t do things like this,” Simpson said.