‘Moving forward in life:’ New food truck creates job opportunities for victims of human trafficking

MILWAUKEE — After months of preparations and planning, a mobile business has come to Milwaukee. It’s designed to satisfy your cravings and help victims of human trafficking find better lives.

With bright colors and whimsical decor, the truck is a welcomed contrast to the dark and dismal reality of human trafficking.

“All of their basic needs were stripped of them, and then replaced by someone who wanted to exploit them,” said Kristina Glackin, a survivor and advocate for human trafficking.

Now, those survivors are able to help provide others with a basic need: food.

“One of the main asks of victims of trafficking is for a job,” said Jarrett Luckett, executive director of Exploit No More. “They want to start moving forward in life.”

Jarrett Luckett spearheaded The Elevated Chef, a social enterprise supporting victims of human trafficking and those at risk. His goal was to help the victims see their potential.

“We created the business so individuals can have an opportunity to see different parts of the business, from marketing to supply chain management to the culinary part as well,” said Luckett.

The food truck is finally completed. As it rolls through town, it catches eyes and gives the organization a way to educate folks about their mission.

“We focus on raising awareness on the issue, advocating for better rights and laws and services,” said Luckett. “Helping individuals who have been victims of human trafficking, coming out of that life and rebuilding their future.”

That’s the message Luckett also shared to a women’s church group in Hales Corners. From the suburbs to the City of Milwaukee, community members and businesses are partnering together to support this effort and allow folks to get food for a great cause.

“It’s really important that people see the issue for what it is and do something — even if it’s just purchasing a meal,” said Glackin.

Staff training will take place over the next few months, and the truck will hit the streets and start serving in January 2020. To find out where it will be or book it for an event, click HERE.