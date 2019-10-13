Man arrested for OWI, 3rd offense following car vs. condo accident in Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT — One person was hospitalized following a car vs. condo accident in the Town of Beloit. The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 12.

According to officials, the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Police Department were dispatched to a condo near Park Ave. and Columbine Dr. for a car vs. house incident around 4:26 p.m.

An off-duty fire chief from the Town of Beloit arrived on scene first. The fire chief saw a pickup truck through the roof of the garage on a condo.

Fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was being removed from the roof.

Occupants of the affected house were home at the time but were not injured. One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the accident.

The garage area of the condo suffered extensive damage. Damage estimates of the structure and personal belongings are unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37-year-old Pieter Bruner, who lives in the Town of Beloit.

The investigation found Bruner was traveling at a high rate of speed heading northbound on S. Park Ave. when his vehicle left the roadway into an empty water retention area. The car became airborne, traveling approximately 20 yards before colliding into the roof of the home.

Bruner was arrested for third-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/THC and reckless driving. He was transported to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department on a book and release with court dates.