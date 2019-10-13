OAK CREEK -- Fans of vintage tractors, toy tractors and agriculture stopped by the 39th annual Pioneer Farm Days on Sunday, Oct. 13. Christina stopped by the event to learn why it appeals to many generations.
A blast from the past: 39th annual Pioneer Farm Days a hit with agriculture lovers
-
‘We always have fun:’ Tractor, agriculture enthusiasts visit 39th annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek
-
Antique Tractor and Machinery Show showcased countless vintage tractors
-
October 13
-
Farm Aid music and food festival returns to southeast Wisconsin in September
-
President Trump’s farm secretary: No guarantee small farms will survive
-
-
More than 100 vintage tractors on display at the Antique Tractor and Machinery Show in Saukville
-
More than 750 students at 5 Milwaukee schools received new backpacks filled with supplies
-
4-day festival: Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘showcases more than 100 entertainment acts’
-
Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘is the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture’
-
Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through Aug. 11
-
-
Singer-songwriter Luke Combs added to Farm Aid 2019 lineup
-
Milwaukee Vincent HS senior shows 3 animals at State Fair
-
Police: Driver crashed into stopped semi as officers investigated crash on Brown Deer Road