Pregnant woman reports encounter with security after daughter ‘tackled to the ground’ inside Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA — Two people were arrested and four more detained by police after a fight inside Mayfair Mall Saturday night, Oct. 12. FOX6 News on Sunday spoke with a pregnant woman injured in the ordeal.

Octavia Stitts said her daughter was randomly attacked inside the mall, and when she arrived, she had an encounter with security.

“My baby said they tackled her to the ground,” said Stitts.

Stitts said a group ganged up on her 15-year-old daughter, who was shopping at the mall.

“I just broke down and cried when I saw that whole crowd attack my baby,” said Stitts.

Stitts rushed to the mall when she learned her daughter was injured and with security.

“They had my baby and her little cousin handcuffed,” said Stitts. “My baby was complaining about how tight the handcuffs were.”

Stitts said she tried to step in, but was taken down by security. Thirty-six weeks pregnant, Stitts said the ordeal resulted in early contractions.

“I’m in the hospital right now because security threw me on my stomach several times and tackled me down,” said Stitts.

Stitts said she wishes things were handled differently by everyone involved.

“It’s not cool,” said Stitts. “I could have lost my baby. I could have also lost my unborn to some nonsense me and my child had nothing to do with.”

Stitts said she was not arrested and wasn’t sure why her daughter was targeted by the group.

A Mayfair Mall spokesman issued this statement:

“There is nothing more important than providing our community with a safe, peaceful shopping environment. Following the unfortunate, isolated incident last night at Mayfair Mall, below is an official statement from our security vendor, Andy Frain Services:” “This is a developing police investigation led by the Wauwatosa Police Department, and we are directing all inquiries to them. However, we can confirm that the individuals involved were disruptive, uncooperative and became physically assaultive towards our security officers.”

