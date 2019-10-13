× Sheriff: Person fatally struck by train in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with Fox6 that a fatal train accident is under investigation.

The accident happened Sunday morning, Oct. 13.

Metra spokesperson Katie Dahlstrom says train 810 struck a pedestrian around 9: 05 a.m. The train was on the Metra Union Pacific North Line, located south of the Kenosha Station.

Dahlstrom had no information on the circumstances or identity of the victim. She says the train involved will be stopped as the investigation takes place.

