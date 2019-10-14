Report of shots fired closes I-43 SB at Keefe Avenue and Locust Street

Report of shots fired closes I-43 SB; shooting victim transported to hospital from 9th and North

Posted 9:15 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42PM, October 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A report of shots fired led to the closure of I-43 southbound at Keefe Avenue and Locust Street Monday night, Oct. 14, officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

This, after officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said a shooting victim was taken to the hospital from the McDonald’s restaurant near 9th and North Avenue — just off I-43.

Police said the shooting victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and “it looks like it happened on the freeway.”

This post will be updated as we learn more.

