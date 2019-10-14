2 accused of operating drug trafficking place out of their home due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man and woman charged for allegedly operating a drug trafficking place out of their residence on the city's south side are expected in court Monday, Oct. 14 for their preliminary hearings.

Inside the home, law enforcement seized $935,874 in cash in addition to nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, thousands of THC vape cartridges, and much more.

Amanda Ware, 30, and Govanny Molina, 34 face the following criminal counts:

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (THC)(greater than 10,000 grams), as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place, use of a dangerous weapon (Ware, Molina)

Neighbors told FOX6 News five of them tipped off police that Ware and Molina were dealing drugs.

After that tip, law enforcement monitored the Norwich Court residence, as well as the actions of Molina and Ware on the days leading up to the execution of the search warrant. They saw both Molina and Ware "coming and going from the residence. On one of the surveillance dates, law enforcement observed Molina with a large bulge in his right front pants pocket. Based on the shape of this object, law enforcement believed the object was a firearm."

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

"I just heard a loudspeaker and I assumed it was from the park or squads or someone is going down 50th," said one neighbor.

Molina was located inside the residence -- and he was immediately taken into custody. After the warrant was executed, Ware showed up at the residence -- and she was then taken into custody.

During the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 1, officers "noted the distinct smell of marijuana." They found the following at different parts inside the house:

Cardboard box containing different amounts of marijuana in plastic bags and in jars

Val-Halla brand packages of Cannabis-infused gummies

Bags of marijuana labeled with the various types, strains

Gray totes containing $450,000+ in one, $452,000+ in another

Gray tote containing vacuum sealed bags

Black Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a laser stored in a safe in an ottoman (firearm was loaded)

Various ammunition

Various pieces of jewelry valued at thousands of dollars

More than $30,000 in cash located in a dresser

More than 5,300 grams of marijuana in bags and containers

13,509 THC vape cartridges and THC edibles in plastic containers labeled with names like "King Pen," "Connected Brass Knuckles," "Cookies," and "Dank."

The criminal complaint indicated the total weight of the marijuana inside the residence was approximately 962.60 grams, or just over two pounds.

The "total weight of the marijuana inside the garage was approximately 7,669.5 grams.

The total weight of the non-vape cartridge marijuana was 8,632 grams, just under 18 pounds (excluding the vape cartridges).

The quantity of marijuana when the vape cartridges are considered was well over 10,000 grams.

Ware and Molina made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Oct. 5. Cash bond was set for each of them at $25,000.