Harley-Davidson stops production of LiveWire motorcycles due to ‘non-standard condition’

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson has stopped production and delivery of its new LiveWire motorcycles.

In a statement released on Monday, Oct. 14, Harley-Davidson said the following:

"We recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check; stopped production and deliveries; and began additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well. We are in close contact with our LiveWire dealers and customers and have assured them they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles. As usual, we’re keeping high quality as our top priority."

A Fox News report indicates the motorcycle company also informed current owners not to charge their bikes with standard home outlets and to only use DC fast-charging stations until further notice, but said that they are safe to ride.