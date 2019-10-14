Milwaukee man charged after losing control of vehicle, striking bus shelter, 2 people

MILWAUKEE — Bryan Brown, 20, of Milwaukee is facing charges — accused of striking two people with his vehicle, along with a traffic signal, fire hydrant, and bus shelter. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 9 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 10:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 Brown was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound in the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Capital Drive when he lost control of his vehicle as another driver was turning left in front of him.

The complaint indicates Brown then drove on the sidewalk, colliding with a traffic signal and fire hydrant. He continued eastbound, running over a 60-year-old man who was lying on the sidewalk. Brown then continued eastbound — colliding with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus shelter, injuring a 39-year-old man who was sitting in the bus shelter.

Once Brown’s vehicle stopped, he got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. However, citizens who witnessed the crash followed Brown and returned him to the scene.

The 60-year-old man that was struck on the sidewalk was found unconscious at the scene by emergency personnel and transported to Froedtert Hospital. He was taken into emergency surgery for severe head injuries and traumatic injuries to his body. He is currently on life support in critical condition. The 39-year-old man struck in the bus shelter sustained lacerations and pain to his arm.

A review of Brown’s DOT record shows he has a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for operating while suspended on May 23, 2019 and found guilty of that offense on June 26, 2019 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. On Oct. 9, 2019 the defendant’s driving privileges in Wisconsin were suspended.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video