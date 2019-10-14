‘We can’t wait:’ Milwaukee 2020 wants to host most diverse, inclusive political convention in history

MILWAUKEE — The goal of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is to host the most diverse, inclusive convention in history. But how will that be accomplished?

Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee President Liz Gilbert said on Monday, Oct. 14 that her team is ready to make history — as it is on its way to reaching its $70 million fundraising goal. FOX6 News also learned that money will go right back into the community for programs that will benefit students as well as low-income residents.

“These are all brand new programming opportunities. We can’t wait to execute it,” Gilbert said.

Milwaukee 2020 has already launched a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools. They are organizing a mentorship program — and hosting monthly meetings to inspire students to be good civic partners.

The committee also launched “Building Our Future.” It is a first-of-its-kind convention-related program to increase access for volunteers.

“It’s about Milwaukee. And I want it to be about all Milwaukee. I want all part of Milwaukee to be engaged in this,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Adult volunteers may be eligible for help with transportation, housing, and even a stipend or scholarship.

“Offsetting as many costs as possible for people who may not be otherwise able to afford to volunteer for this opportunity — to allow them to participate,” Gilbert said.

In addition to a financial incentive, Gilbert said convention volunteers will receive training skills they will use during the four-day convention and beyond.

The Host Committee is also hiring. Full-time Host Committee employees will be paid a minimum $15 an hour. CLICK HERE to learn more about paid and volunteer positions that are available.