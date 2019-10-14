× West Allis police ID woman who was struck by vehicle in alley, died from her injuries

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police released the identity on Monday, Oct. 14 of the person who was struck by a vehicle in an alley near 58th and Lincoln and later died from her injuries. That person is 51-year-old Jean Haas.

Officials say Haas had been walking in the alley when she fell. She remained lying in the alley when a vehicle traveling by struck her. The driver of that vehicle did not immediately stop and render aid or call 911. That driver, a 53-year-old West Allis man, was later located and arrested for hit-and-run causing death.

The case has been sent to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review. A charging decision is pending.