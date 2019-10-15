‘I don’t want this dance to end:’ Free clinic helps Waukesha man reach very important goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Told he would never walk again -- a Waukesha man is proving them wrong. A free clinic is helping him reach a very important goal. Each step Brian Baker takes is a step he knows wasn't promised.

Baker had a stroke in 2008 when he was only 27. His wife was pregnant at the time, and he had one goal.

But about a year later doctors told him that wasn't going to happen. His insurance would no longer cover physical therapy.

However, Baker soon found Carroll University's Therapeutic Therapies Clinic, known as TAC. At TAC, physical therapy with students from Carroll's program is free.

Brian has come twice a week for the last decade. And he's making his goal a reality.

"I don't want this dance to end," said Brian Baker.

He's already dancing with his daughter.

With time to perfect the dance before her big day, Brian lives by this motto.

The clinic is currently full -- but they are accepting patients for their active waiting list.