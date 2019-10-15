Milwaukee Crime Stoppers launched, designed to partner with community to combat crime

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee launched on Tuesday, Oct. 15 Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, a program designed to partner with the community to combat crime in the city.

A news release says Milwaukee Crime Stoppers is an independent non-profit organization that offers cash rewards up to $1,000 to anyone who gives anonymous information that leads to the arrest of criminals, including those committing serious felony crimes, and fugitives. You can call 414-224-TIPS (8477) if you have information that leads to those arrests.

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers has the support of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, and Hupy and Abraham Law.