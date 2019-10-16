‘Tough decision:’ Chris Abele is not seeking re-election as Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE — Chris Abele announced on Wednesday, Oct. 16 that he will not seek re-election as Milwaukee County Executive in April 2020.

Complete statement of Chris Abele

“On my first day as County Executive, I pledged to make the tough decision and face the challenges we had not confronted, no matter what. Every day for the past nine years, I have tried my best to do just that – to put our fiscal house of stable ground, address the root causes of chronic homelessness, modernize our approach to the youth justice system, improve our family support and human and health services, and tackle racial equity in our community. Every day, we have been working with the best team in the world to push harder, do more, and do better for the people we serve.

“Today, the time has come to make another tough decision. After nine years in a job I love, I have decided not to run for re-election.

“I ran for County Executive because I care about the community I live in, because I believe in public service and because I wanted to make a difference for my fellow residents. And I have been humbled that you elected me to serve you for the past nine years.

“I have approached public service just as I have approached every venture I take on – giving it my all every day, all day, leaving everything on the field. But I also believe public service is about passing the torch when we have done our best to do what you have elected us to do.

“This commitment required significant sacrifice, which I was honored and humbled to take on. Now – alongside my three incredibly dynamic daughters and a new marriage with a strong woman who brings life and love into every room she walks into – it is time to write our next chapter together.

“I have submitted my proposed 2020 budget to the board with whom I and my office have enjoyed a much-improved working relationship for the last two years. While the County is still challenged by our need for a better solution to fund local government, we are in a good place.

“This announcement does not mean I am slowing down. As I have been talking with Department heads, I have made it clear that we will be sprinting through the finish line in April. We have more to do, and we will do everything we can to walk out the door leaving Milwaukee County and its residents in a stronger place than it has ever been.”