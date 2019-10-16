October 16
-
MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to The Riverside Theater on Oct. 4
-
Grand opening celebration Oct. 7 for WhirlyBall at Brookfield Square Mall
-
‘Create great experiences:’ Kohl’s donates $1.5 million to Milwaukee Art Museum
-
Old Volvo van graffitied by Banksy could sell for $1.8 million at auction
-
Police: American scientist killed in Greece was raped; body placed in WWII bunker
-
-
Convicted pedophile Gary Glitter likely making money off of his song featured in ‘Joker’ film
-
‘Joker’ has huge 2nd weekend at the box office
-
CNN and The New York Times to co-host next Democratic presidential debate
-
Cory Booker announces campaign reaches donor threshold for November debate
-
Single tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Marcus Performing Arts Center go on sale Tuesday
-
-
2 men arrested after attacking their mother’s killer in court
-
Expect warmer fall days in Milwaukee
-
Racine St. Cat’s running back looking for another state title