Photo of Lake Geneva student goes viral for wrong reasons: ‘There’s no place for it in society’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- A photo of one Lake Geneva high school student is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Circulating on social media from inside Badger High School in Lake Geneva. A controversial image shows a student is asking a friend to last Saturday's homecoming dance.

"I was appalled and wanted to cry," said Karen Lake, a Badger High School parent.

The words written on that poster are sparking outrage among parents and community members. It reads, "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton. But I'm white, so I'm picking you up for homecoming."

"It's absolutely ridiculous. There's no place for it in society. It's hatred," Lake said.

Lake has four children who attend school in the district -- and one recent graduate of Badger High School.

"Not only do I have two children that are mixed race, I just can't believe this would be tolerated in the school," Lake said.

Another parent, Danny White, said his children brought the shocking image, originally shared on SnapChat, to his attention.

"Thankfully, my kids are raised right and know how to treat people no matter what the color of their skin is," White said.

Badger High School administrators released a statement saying in part...

"...we want to be very clear: Badger High School is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or ancestry are respected and celebrated."

"Hopefully someone is held accountable and maybe they'll make an example out of her," White said.

Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Jim Gottinger tells FOX6 News appropriate disciplinary consequences have been taken. He could not go into detail.