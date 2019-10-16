× Wisconsin Lottery: 3 unclaimed ‘All or Nothing’ top prizes of $100,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON — There are three unclaimed All or Nothing top prizes of $100,000 in Wisconsin. To win All or Nothing’s top prize, players can either match all of the 11 numbers or none of the 11 numbers on their ticket.

All three of the outstanding winners matched none of the 11 numbers on All or Nothing tickets.

As tickets expire 180 days from the date numbers are drawn, the All or Nothing winners are encouraged to claim their prizes before the expiration dates arrive. Details on the unclaimed tickets:

Draw date of June 11, 2019. Purchased at Holiday (110 S. 8th ) in Medford. The ticket expires on December 8, 2019.

Draw date of June 24, 2019. Purchased at Smokers World (2622 E. Milwaukee St.) in Janesville. The ticket expires on December 21, 2019.

Draw date of July 21, 2019. Purchased at Citgo AV Foodmart (975 Racine St.) in Menasha. The ticket expires on January 17, 2020.

There was also another All or Nothing top prize won on October 14. The winning ticket matched none of the 11 numbers and was purchased at R & S Midway Market (S90W27545 National Ave) in Mukwonago.

Winners can claim prizes in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery office or by mail. Visit https://wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize to learn more.