Dog runs over Alabama owner with man’s own 4-wheeler

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was injured in a four-wheeler accident off Highway 59 in Loxley, Alabama Thursday, Oct. 17.

Authorities said the man was airlifted to the hospital after he was run over by his own four-wheeler near a Bunny Bread Outlet store.

Police said the man had his dog tied to the four-wheeler, and the dog tried to run off, pushing the throttle and causing the four-wheeler to hit accelerate and strike him.

Highway 59 was shut down momentarily as the man was airlifted to a hospital.