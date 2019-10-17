× Governor Evers creates task force on climate change

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers created a task force to develop strategies to deal with climate change in the state.

Evers announced the formation of the new group Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

Evers tasked the group to come up with recommendations to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change by August.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will serve as chairman of the task force that includes Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature and representatives of a broad cross-section of the state’s agriculture, energy, business, health, education, and environmental interests.

Evers said science has been ignored too long and “we can’t afford to do it any longer.”