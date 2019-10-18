Bianca Moody accused of stabbing mother in front of her own children: ‘I was terrified’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee mother is stabbed in front of her own children -- and now recovering from surgery. The victim tells FOX6 News she was making breakfast for her children when her attacker came at her from behind with a kitchen knife.

"I just sat there. I was terrified," the mother said. "I just knew I was about to die."

They are moments one Milwaukee woman said are still haunting her.

"My kids were screaming, and screaming for her to stop."

The chaos unfolded over breakfast on Monday morning, Oct. 14 at a residence on N. 86th Street just north of Brown Deer Road. While the victim and her four young children were in the kitchen, 26-year-old Bianca Moody stood in the doorway. Moody and the victim both have children with the same man -- and court documents state the victim recently moved into their home.

"When I turned around to look at her, she tilted her head and smiled," the mother said.

It was a smile the victim found odd. She did not think much of it -- until it was too late.

"She brought the biggest one -- a butcher knife," the mother said. "She just ran to me from the back and started to stab me."

The victim said she ended up with gashes to her right hand that required surgery. Court documents also say she suffered a five-centimeter wide puncture wound to the top of her right shoulder.

"I was told, two more inches in, I would have died right here in front of my children," the mother said.

The mother said the attack was unprovoked -- and believes it was premeditated.

"When I asked her why did you do this? Why would you stab me? She said, 'Because I'm sick of you being around,'" the mother said.

The victim said she is grateful to be alive -- and wants Moody to be held accountable.

"I'm just ready for it all to end and justice to be served," the mother said.

"...this wasn't an excuse, but that she got tired of being disrespected and being treated like garbage." - Bianca Moody Moody faces a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Moody was interviewed by police and said she "was fed up with (the victim) and "she heard (the victim) talking about her." Moody told police "this wasn't an excuse, but that she got tired of being disrespected and being treated like garbage."

Moody made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Oct. 16. She was released from jail on a signature bond -- and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 5.