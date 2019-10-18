Going behind the scenes with WisDOT: Overview of the recent semi-truck fire on I-94

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019:
Semi-Truck Fire Incident (show the two pictures of semi-fire from freeway)
- At 7:15 a.m., a semi's cab caught fire on I-94 WEST (NB) north of Elm Road in the right lane. The semi was not involved in a crash and the semi driver was able to get out of the cab without injuries.
- Milwaukee County Sheriff’s (MCSO) arrived on scene within six (6) minutes of receiving the incident call and closed I-94 NB at the crash site.
WisDOT Traffic Management Center’s Role
- Posted messages on their electronic signs on I-94 NB/SB alerting traffic of incident and travel time info.
- Sent alerts via 511 system
- Submitted info to TV/radio traffic reporters
Emergency Response from Fire
- Oak Creek Fire Department responded from I-94 SB (got on freeway at Ryan Road) and arrived first and blocked the SB left lanes.
- Raymond Fire Department responded via the work zone from south.
Additional Freeway/Ramp Closures Needed
- By 7:30 a.m. State Patrol/Racine County Sheriff closed I-94 NB fully at County G in order to allow traffic to use detour route.
- County G entrance to I-94 NB and Ryan Road entrance to I-94 SB were both closed to minimize traffic getting on freeway and getting stuck in delays.
- Oak Creek and Caledonia Police assisted on local roads/detours.
Suggested Detours:
- Howell Avenue, 27th Street and the Frontage Roads are always the primary detour routes. There is also a regional alternate route.
- Milwaukee County Maintenance responded to clean-up diesel fuel that leaked across all I-94 lanes.
- Ray’s Towing (specialized tow for heavy vehicles, like a semi) responded to remove remaining diesel in semi's tank.
- The second semi showed up and transferred load from damaged semi to new semi (semi was hauling paper).
Re-opening of I-94 and Ramps
- By 10 a.m., State Patrol/Racine County Sheriff reopened I-94 NB at County G. Two (2) lanes remained closed at the incident site.
- Milwaukee County Sheriff (MCSO) opened all lanes at approximately 11:45 a.m.