Going behind the scenes with WisDOT: Overview of the recent semi-truck fire on I-94

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019:

Semi-Truck Fire Incident (show the two pictures of semi-fire from freeway)

At 7:15 a.m., a semi's cab caught fire on I-94 WEST (NB) north of Elm Road in the right lane. The semi was not involved in a crash and the semi driver was able to get out of the cab without injuries.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s (MCSO) arrived on scene within six (6) minutes of receiving the incident call and closed I-94 NB at the crash site.

WisDOT Traffic Management Center’s Role

Posted messages on their electronic signs on I-94 NB/SB alerting traffic of incident and travel time info.

Sent alerts via 511 system

Submitted info to TV/radio traffic reporters

Emergency Response from Fire

Oak Creek Fire Department responded from I-94 SB (got on freeway at Ryan Road) and arrived first and blocked the SB left lanes.

Raymond Fire Department responded via the work zone from south.

Additional Freeway/Ramp Closures Needed

By 7:30 a.m. State Patrol/Racine County Sheriff closed I-94 NB fully at County G in order to allow traffic to use detour route.

County G entrance to I-94 NB and Ryan Road entrance to I-94 SB were both closed to minimize traffic getting on freeway and getting stuck in delays.

Oak Creek and Caledonia Police assisted on local roads/detours.

Suggested Detours:

Howell Avenue, 27th Street and the Frontage Roads are always the primary detour routes. There is also a regional alternate route.

Milwaukee County Maintenance responded to clean-up diesel fuel that leaked across all I-94 lanes.

Ray’s Towing (specialized tow for heavy vehicles, like a semi) responded to remove remaining diesel in semi's tank.

The second semi showed up and transferred load from damaged semi to new semi (semi was hauling paper).

Re-opening of I-94 and Ramps

By 10 a.m., State Patrol/Racine County Sheriff reopened I-94 NB at County G. Two (2) lanes remained closed at the incident site.