MILWAUKEE — Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Riverside Theater stage on Friday, Jan. 24 for 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.

Tickets are available at The Pabst and Riverside Box Officers, www.pabsttheater.org, 414-286-3663.