× Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man shot, wounded near 87th and Mill Road

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 87th and Mill Road on the city’s northwest side on Friday morning, Oct. 18.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.

MPD is seeking unknown suspects.