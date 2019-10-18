× Woman charged, accused of punching, biting officers at Brown Deer Walmart

BROWN DEER — An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges — accused of punching and biting officers at the Walmart near 60th and Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer. The accused is Shanterrica Johnson. She is facing one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 police was dispatched to the Walmart on Brown Deer Road for a report of two female subjects causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the subjects were pointed out by a store manager. One of the subjects was later identified as Johnson.

The complaint indicates the officer advised Johnson and the other individual that he needed to speak with them — during this time both were uncooperative and argumentative. Additionally, Johnson initially refused to provide her identity to officers. Later, she provided officers with a false name, stating she was “Terri” Johnson.

The complaint indicates officers spent approximately 20 minutes trying to obtain Johnson’s identity.

Two officers then attempted to arrest Johnson for obstructing, at which time she began screaming at officers, tensing her muscles and trying to pull her arms away, according to the complaint.

While resisting, Johnson allegedly punched one of the officers in the chest while he attempted to take her into custody. She then bit the other officer in the forearm. Officers had to tase Johnson in order to place handcuffs on her.