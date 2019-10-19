× 32-year-old man fatally shot near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 13th and Atkinson late Friday, Oct. 18.

Police say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that occupants from a moving vehicle fired shots at the victim as he was walking on the sidewalk.

Life-saving measures were performed by the Milwaukee Fire Department, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the shooting and actor(s) involved were under investigation by the Homicide Unit.