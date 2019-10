× 69-year-old hospitalized following serious hit and run crash near 22nd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A 69-year-old Milwaukee man is seriously injured following a hit and run crash Saturday, Oct. 19.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near 22nd and Greenfield. The man was walking across the street when he was struck by a car.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking the suspect.