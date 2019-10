Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALES--Trey Wedig is a senior at Kettle Moraine High School. He plays football on the varsity team. Trey plays offensive and defensive line. Trey was selected to play in the All-American Bowl. The top 100 football players across the country are selected. He is 6'7" tall and is listed at 300 pounds. Trey is committed to play at Wisconsin next season.

Trey Wedig

Kettle Moraine H.S.

Senior

Football